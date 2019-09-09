Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Immediate past Anambra Local Government elected and political office holders have dragged the state government to National Industrial Court over alleged non-payment of their entitlements.

The former officers of the council areas, including supervisory councillors, councillors, secretaries and deputy chairmen, who served from 2014 to 2017 have been in a battle with the Governor Willie Obiano-led administration over the nonpayment of their allowances and salaries.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Awka of the situation of the face-off with government, they stated that they meritoriously served their respective local governments from 2014 to 2017 when their tenures were abruptly terminated and legislative houses dissolved.

In a statement signed by Paul Onwuegbua for supervisory councilors; Bestley Okoye for councilors; Chijioke Onuora for secretaries and Emma Enwere for deputy chairmen, they noted that they were entitled to salaries, allowances and other fringe benefits at dissolution/termination of appointments as provided under the extant laws of Anambra State.