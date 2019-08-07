Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former vice chairman of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Osamede Edorodion, yesterday, called on the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to dissolve the Edo State executive of the party before the conduct of next year governorship election.

Edorodion, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Benin, also called on the party’s candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, the South South PDP governors, especially Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Nysom Wike of Rivewrs, to prevail on the national leadership of the party to dissolve the Dan Orbih-led state executive and conduct new state congresses.

He said the call was occasioned by the expiration of the mandatory eight years of two tenure provided for by the party’s constitution.

“I want to use this medium to call on the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, the Board of Trustees’ members and the South South governors, particularly governors Wike and Okowa, to look into the tenure of the state executive of the party because it is going to take a different dimension if not addressed before the next year governorship election in the state.

“If they fail to look into the planned tenure elongation by the current executive of the party in the state in a bid to address it urgently before the election, the party will forever remain in opposition.”