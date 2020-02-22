For a long time, Olakunle Oladunni Churchill, real estate investor and CEO, Big Churchill Haven Limited, has been minding his business and doing his things without any noise or unnecessary attention. But the story changed immediately his relationship with star actress, Tonto Dikeh, became public knowledge. Indeed, all eyes were on him the moment the duo agreed to take their love story to the next level. The wedding gained media attention, particularly because he is a nephew to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. However, many began to see him differently, when his estranged wife accused him of infidelity. The fight raged as there were several attacks as well as counter attacks, while the River State-born controversial actress has called him many unprintable names. However, if anyone thinks the former sweethearts have moved on with their individual lives, then such person must have missed the point as the ‘war’ between the two just gets messier.

Spotlight learnt the city businessman has recently dragged his estranged wife to court over an explosive interview she granted sometimes in 2019. Churchill, who referenced the three-part YouTube series titled ‘The Evidence’ shared in 2019, said his ex-wife accused him of being into cyber fraud popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo and that she allegedly caught him clad in a red cloth, surrounded by red candles with a computer laptop placed on his lap. The handsome dude also sought for legal redress against Tonto, the mother of his only child, over claim of his father (Churchill) being a gardener as she dispelled speculation of him being related to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In the lawsuit notice which has Churchill as the first claimant and Big Church Foundation as the second claimant, the dude stated that the allegations are baseless and sponsored to tarnish and damage his image and political ambition as he once hinted Tonto about his intention to run for the House of Representatives in his constituency.