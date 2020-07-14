Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A former chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) overseeing Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states, Chief Aloysius Azubuike Okafor has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the speedy construction of Second Niger Bridge.

Okafor said he visited the various sections of the project and was convinced that the project was being taken seriously by the Federal Government under President Buhari and that he was convinced that the project would be delivered on schedule.

He said that the project was no longer a political gimmicks of the past but a reality made possible by President Buhari.

While enumerating the benefits of the project, Okafor said the project would not only decongest and reduce stress on the existing bridge but would promote business in the South East zone tremendously.

He pointed out that the quantum of movement of goods and services between the South Easterners and other parts of the country will multiply with the possibility of creating many employment for the youths.

The ex MAN boss also commended the contractor handling the job, Julius Berger Plc for their speed and diligence with display of sophisticated equipment which make an impressive and spectacular scenario of the site.

On the economy, Okafor said the urgent approval of the revised 2020 budget would further stimulate the nations economy by giving it a soft landing over negative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that the decision of President Buhari to increase the budget was very strategic as it placed priority on provision of critical infrastructure projects that would possibly reflate the economy.

Okafor however expressed regrets that in spite of efforts being made by the Buhari administration on power, the sector has remained comatose such that Industrialists are still groaning under the the negative effects of poor power supply and high tariff.