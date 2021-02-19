Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison is keen to resume his career in England – or in Spain.

Morrison has revealed he is in talks with Championship and La Liga clubs over his next move.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five podcast, the 28-year-old said: “I had a meeting this morning with a Championship club. I think that’s looking very positive.

“I’d like to stay local because of my family, I have two little brothers and my mum. I’ve been travelling all my life.

“I’ve got a team in Spain as well, in La Liga, so that could come up, that could happen.”