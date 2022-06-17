From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has alleged that some of its former members were behind insecurity in the South East and declared them wanted.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that most of the members involved in violent attacks, kidnappings and killings of innocent persons in the region were sacked from the group after discovering their criminal intents.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He claimed the sacked members were perpetrating the crimes to disparage IPOB.

He said a certain gang operates between Abia State and Igweocha in Rivers State and should not be tagged IPOB members.

“We are working towards exposing to the public those behind the ongoing criminalities in Anambra State, Enugu State and Imo State. Those behind this devilish activities are neither IPOB nor ESN members as always unfortunately alleged and we cannot allow them to succeed in our land… In Enugu State, certain group of criminal elements turned themselves as enemies of the people. They are not IPOB members and anybody associating with them is a confirmed criminal. These men and women neither represent the cherished values for which IPOB is known for nor do they have any mandate to represent, transact, discuss, operate, enter into any binding agreement for and on behalf of IPOB/ ESN…The persons who were formerly IPOB members were expelled as a result of indiscipline and insubordination which is not tolerated by IPOB leadership.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .