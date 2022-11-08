From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Wife of Col. Theophilus Bamigboye (rtd), former Military Administrator of Bauchi and Osun states, Mrs. Jumoke Bamigboye, on Monday night regained her freedom from her abductors who had kidnapped her on Saturday.

Mrs. Bamigboye, a Magistrate in Kwara State and a member of Rotary Club International, was reportedly abducted by some gunmen in Oko Olowo area in Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State while returning from her farm where she had gone to supervise some garri processing.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted her family, demanding a ransom of N100 million for her release until it was later negotiated to N50 million as at Monday evening.But this medium was not sure whether the family paid any ransome or not as non of the family members are willing to speak with the press on the unfortunate incident.