From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, the Niger Delta ex-agitators Forum, NDEF, has rated high the performance of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) under the leadership of Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The NDEF, which is made up of the first phase of ex-agitator leaders across the nine states of the region that embraced Amnesty, noted that since the Amnesty Programme started, the Presidential Amnesty office under Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) have performed in no small measure in the areas of prompt payment of stipends, stop incessant protests by beneficiaries, entrepreneurial training and empowerment initiatives and regularly interaction.

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the group, Gen. Godgift Ayabowei, while speaking with newsmen after an enlarged meeting in Yenagoa, said ex-militants leaders agreed, after an appraisal of the presidential amnesty programme, that the Amnesty office have done well but urged the Amnesty office not to lose sight of its core mandates particularly on the reintegration of the beneficiaries into the society to be contributors to the economy of the Niger Delta region.

They however call on the management of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to hasten the pace of the integration of the beneficiaries in the Nine States of the Niger Delta region.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

According to them despite the increase rate of performance, the area of reintegration programme by the Presidential Amnesty Office has witnessed a slow pace from one coordinator to another and therefore pleaded with the Col Dikio to change the narrative.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The group represents a new thinking, philosophy, ideology, and a partnership in which all hands must be on deck to move the region to forward avoid all forms of crimes.”

Also speaking, Awe Akuke, the Delta state chairman for the group said they have the blessings of King Ateke Tom, Government Tompolo, Hon Faragha Dagogo, Bibopere Ajube also known as Shoot at sight and all the former leaders of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and have endorsed His Royal Highness, King Selky Kile Torughedi , aka Young Shall Grow as their National Chairman.

Others present at the meeting are Gen JJ of Rivers state, Gen. Prince James , Akwa-Ibom, Gen.Agjah Appearance, Edo State, High Chief Omoh Tonweregha, Ondo state, and Gen.Andrew Chidi, Imo State.