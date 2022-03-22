From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former commander of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta(MEND), Victor-Ben Ebikabowei, popularly known as Boyloaf has listed 40 students as beneficiaries of a scholarship scheme offered by his new foundation, the Boyloaf Foundation.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Officials of the foundation led by its coordinator, Seleipre Tonbie, disclosed the offer when they toured Community Secondary School, Yenaka and other schools in Obele axis of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday.

Tonbie stated that the foundation would build 10 ICT libraries in some selected schools as part of programmes and projects to mark the forthcoming 50th birthday of Boyloaf.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

According to him, Boyloaf Foundation established as non-governmental organization based in the Niger Delta to focus on education and enlightenment of the youths in the region has adopted 30 students from Community Secondary School (CSS) Yenaka and 10 from the Swali/Obele axis of Yenagoa Local Government Area for the scholarships.

Tonbie insisted that the aim of the foundation was to create a new set of leaders and responsible citizens among young people within the ages of 10 – 30 years in the Niger Delta.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While explaining that the foundation would deploy formal and informal education, talent hunt, skill development, facilitate and provide information as strategies to actualise its mission , he pointed out that the offer of scholarships and the move to build 10 ICT libraries came from the ongoing need assessment being conducted by the foundation in secondary schools in Bayelsa.

“The ICT Libraries will be built in partnership with intervention agencies in the Niger Delta region.

“You can see the excitement among students. The students were given quality school bags and other educational materials,” he said.

The Vice-Principal Academics – CSS Yenaka, Dr. Million Asian, commended Boyloaf for floating the foundation.

Asian said with the gesture, Boyloaf had shown his efforts in supporting the educational sector, especially for the proposed ICT libraries and internet access to schools within the Niger Delta.

He also prayed God to bless the former ex-agitator and called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate his kind gestures.