Zika Bobby

An ex-militant leader, Godday Gallant aka Amata, has raised the alarm over what he described as unmitigated and massive vandalism of oil and gas bearing pipelines of the OML 30 running through Kwale, Isoko, Ughelli South and some parts of Bomadi local government areas in Delta State.

Amata, who revealed this in a statement in Asaba, the Delta State capital, at the weekend, said the activities of vandals in those areas, is to say the least, disturbing and worrisome as he accused military operatives of connivance.

He noted that in some communities where vandals are already loading their stolen “cooked products, operatives drive around to collect dues from the vandals,” who he said had already paid huge sum to their boss for cover as they in turn play ostrich while the vandals operate unchallenged.

He decried the silence of law enforcement agents, who allegedly shield the vandals and tacitly giving them protection to commit ‘crimes,’ stating that most community leaders are not ignorant of this development.

Amata accused workers of the security firm who he noted were to secure and protect the facilities from vandalism are themselves involved in the dangerous act of vandalism, a development he feared could make ‘Jesse’ out of the communities concerned.

He alleged further that workers of the security firm handling the surveillance of the pipelines bring vandals, show them pipelines in the most difficult terrains in the creek and the vandals in turn drill holes into the pipes, create cooking points in same environment and transport their products out with trucks for sales. A task such as this, he noted, is enormous such that both the residents and security operatives cannot honestly feign ignorance of this act of sabotage and stealing.

“In Isoko land alone, I know over 10 cooking points where stolen crude is cooked and loaded. In the border areas of Ughelli South and Bomadi, as I speak, vandals have laid their hose in more than 10 points preparatory for action any moment from now and already searching for buyers of stolen crude.

“They have burst over 10 points and have prepared their cooking materials to produce diesel which will be sold at N4.5million naira per truck. Operatives are in the know because we see them around these boys virtually everyday while they harass those of us who dare raise eyebrow over their criminalities. Shell who are the owners of OML 30 are very difficult to reach for information such as this and the security operatives are part of it making it difficult to tell them and this is why we are raising the arm through the media before its too late.”

Amata, who doubles as the National President of Isoko Focus Group Worldwide (IFGW), noted that as the only ex-militant leader of Isoko extraction he owes it a duty to protect not only his people but the national wealth in his domain. He warned vandals to leave Isoko land, vowing to make things difficult for them should they continue.