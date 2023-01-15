From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ex- militant leaders under the aegis of Coalition of Ex- Militant Leaders from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have raised alarm over an alleged diversion of funds allocated to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

They are therefore calling on the office of the National Security Adviser( NSA) to commence a probe of officials of the Amnesty office including the Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd.).

The coalition’s petition dated 15th of January, 2023 and signed by the trio of Boma Inewariku, Gabriel Atumani Victor, and James Ebiaredei Collins, and addressed to the NSA, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd.) alleged that officials of the Amnesty office since September, 2022 have been diverting funds allocated to the programme.

.

They called on Monguno, to immediately recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate suspension of Ndiomu as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, and in his place, appoint the most senior civil servant to take over the running and administration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme pending the outcome of the investigation of the programme under him.

According to them, the diversion of funds which involved several officials of the Amnesty Office should not be swept under the carpet like other allegations of fraud that have been raised.

They maintained that the suspension of Ndiomu would allow an unhindered probe to uncover the massive diversion of funds in the Presidential Amnesty programme.

The petition read in part, “It is a shame that the agencies saddled with anti-graft responsibilities have been reduced to accomplices as their officers have connived with the perpetrators in sharing the loot. We are calling on you the National Security Adviser to recommend to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) to immediately suspend the interim administrator Maj. Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd.), and all accomplices and to investigate and bring them all to book.

The essence of suspending them is to ensure they do not tamper with or destroy all vital or important evidence(s).

Sir, Please leave a legacy and stand with the genuine contractors who have unpaid bank loans occasioned by organised crime that has riddled this office since the beginning of your administration to date”.

“This heinous criminality should not be allowed without bringing them to book. Sir if there are no consequences for this kind of behaviour or alleged abuse of office, then we as a nation cannot move forward sir.

“We have no fate or hope in the graft agencies as they have either shredded the allegations and facts provided to them or in connivance with the perpetrators of this graft all together. We are hopeful that you will swing into action and save the massive, alleged looting going on at the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).”