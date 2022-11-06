From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ex-militant leaders and stakeholders from the Niger Delta region have warned against alleged jamboree sale of assets of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and thousands of empowerment items meant for beneficiaries of the programme.

The ex-militant leaders, while querying the approval from the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd, insisted on the suspension of the Interim Administrator of PAP, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd).

According to the ex-militant leaders, the management of PAP has allegedly concluded plans to sell thousands of empowerment items including branded amnesty office utility vehicles, saloon cars, electrical power generators, computers, and a host of other items.

General Boma Inewariku (AKA Atangba-One) in a statement on behalf of the ex-militant leaders disclosed that the sales of the assets, expected to commence on Monday November 7 would be sold at extremely cheap and disposable rates.

He therefore warned against the sales of these properties declaring that it is illegal and against the provisions of the procurement laws.

Inewariku called on other ex-militant leaders to be on the lookout for such assets and ensure they retrieve the same wherever it is seen.

The statement read in part: