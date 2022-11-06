From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Ex-militant leaders and stakeholders from the Niger Delta region have warned against alleged jamboree sale of assets of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and thousands of empowerment items meant for beneficiaries of the programme.
The ex-militant leaders, while querying the approval from the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd, insisted on the suspension of the Interim Administrator of PAP, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd).
According to the ex-militant leaders, the management of PAP has allegedly concluded plans to sell thousands of empowerment items including branded amnesty office utility vehicles, saloon cars, electrical power generators, computers, and a host of other items.
General Boma Inewariku (AKA Atangba-One) in a statement on behalf of the ex-militant leaders disclosed that the sales of the assets, expected to commence on Monday November 7 would be sold at extremely cheap and disposable rates.
He therefore warned against the sales of these properties declaring that it is illegal and against the provisions of the procurement laws.
Inewariku called on other ex-militant leaders to be on the lookout for such assets and ensure they retrieve the same wherever it is seen.
The statement read in part:
“These items were procured with billions of naira, and it is the properties of the thousands of beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. We are shocked and angered by the fact that the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd), will brandish the name of the NSA, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, in order to share these properties with his cronies, friends and staff at the Amnesty office.
“We want to also tell the staffs who are plotting to buy these properties cheaply to beware because these sales are not sanctioned, and it is illegal. We urge all ex-militants and beneficiaries of the Amnesty programme to be on the lookout for such properties to secure such properties because it is theirs as a right.
“We will resist these illegal sales and call on the relevant anti-corruption agencies to beam their searchlight on the Presidential Amnesty office.
“With the numerous allegations of wrongdoings against the Interim Administrator, we are calling on Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (ertd) to take a critical look at the action at the Amnesty Office, and to halt the planned jamboree sales of the property of the Amnesty beneficiaries. We ask that the NSA urgently suspend the Interim Administrator for an investigation to commence, and in his place, to temporarily take charge of the affairs of the Amnesty office, because the Interim Administrator cannot be at the helm of affairs while allegations are hanging on his neck.”
