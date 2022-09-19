Ex-militants from Akwa Ibom have faulted the federal government award of pipeline surveillance contract in the state to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited, a company owned by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse Ogiame Atuwatse III.
Operating on the platform of Unyekisong Akwa Ibom, the ex-agitators asked the federal government to revoke within a month the contract awarded the Warri monarch and re-award same to them failure which there would be grave consequences.
In a press statement made available to our Daily Sun in Uyo and signed by ‘Genenal’ Dede Udofia for Unyekisong Akwa Ibom, ‘Major ‘ Ibanga Ekang, Special Operations and Strike Team Leader, ‘Gen’. Ukpe Sampson, Niger Delta Strike Force and others, the ex-militants said they were being undermined by the FG.
They said pipeline surveillance contract should be given to ex-militants from the state just like it has been awarded to a former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo from Delta State.
The statement reads in part:
“The Unyekisong Akwa Ibom at the general meeting held on Sunday 18:09:2022 hereby issued a one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to immediately terminate the oil and gas pipelines surveillance contract awarded to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited and re-award same to Ex-militant leader in Akwa Ibom State.
“We totally condemn the award of such contract to a traditional ruler who has no business in the creeks; an oil pipeline surveillance contract is not something that should be given to a traditional ruler or political associate as compensation as its effective management would directly impact on the nation’s economy.
“The award of oil pipelines surveillance contract to Tompolo is well deserved as an Ex-agitator, we therefore demand that Akwa Ibom State part be awarded to ex-militants leader who is an indigene of Akwa Ibom State who would be able to work with all the stakeholders, youth groups and all agitating groups in the state.
“We view the current award of Akwa Ibom oil and gas pipelines surveillance contract to a none indigene of the state as an affront on our people and tantamount to drumbeat of war in Akwa Ibom State.
“Akwa Ibom people have been trampled upon by the Nigerian government for so long despite the huge contributions to the nation’s economy but when it comes to sharing, we will be neglected and marginalized because we choose to be peaceful.
“Our state is the highest in oil production but has been subdued to ill treatment by the federal government and oil companies. The most shocking and provoking thing to do is for the NNPC to award Oil & Gas Pipelines Surveillance Contract in Akwa Ibom State to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited, a company owned by a indigene at the net sum of N138.7 billion naira annually. This is totally unacceptable and must be terminated with immediate effect.
“We regret to state here that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the Leadership of NNPC Limited has been doing everything possible to frustrate Akwa ibom people at the detriment of the communities. It is not only Delta and Bayelsa that are the oil producing states, if surveillance contract has been given to Tompolo an indigene of Delta State, then Akwa Ibom portion should be given to an indigene of Akwa Ibom State in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.”
