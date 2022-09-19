Ex-militants from Akwa Ibom have faulted the federal government award of pipeline surveillance contract in the state to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited, a company owned by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Operating on the platform of Unyekisong Akwa Ibom, the ex-agitators asked the federal government to revoke within a month the contract awarded the Warri monarch and re-award same to them failure which there would be grave consequences.

In a press statement made available to our Daily Sun in Uyo and signed by ‘Genenal’ Dede Udofia for Unyekisong Akwa Ibom, ‘Major ‘ Ibanga Ekang, Special Operations and Strike Team Leader, ‘Gen’. Ukpe Sampson, Niger Delta Strike Force and others, the ex-militants said they were being undermined by the FG.

They said pipeline surveillance contract should be given to ex-militants from the state just like it has been awarded to a former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo from Delta State.

The statement reads in part: