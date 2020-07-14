Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former militants in Ondo have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to pay their outstanding entitlements.

The repentant militants, under the auspices of Action Crocodile Group, led by Bowei Felix, issued the ultimatum during a press conference in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the former militants urged the federal and state governments to involve concerned groups in their amnesty programmes.

They said it is unfortunate the current administration promised to cater for them after surrendering their arms and ammunition but nothing was done for them.

The ex-militants lamented that government deviated from the original plan by paying some of them leaving majority to their plight.

“Rice, money and vehicles were distributed to some of the militant groups, while many were neglected during the last Christmas and Easter,” Bowei said.

He urged the government to bring the militant groups together and settle their entitlements for peace to reign.

Besides, he appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to fix a date to dialogue with them and release funds for their welfare and that of their families.

At the meeting were other former militant leaders, including generals Akpodinwomi George, Agbala Pouye, Lady Unu, Chief Ogidogo, Soriwen Raphael, Chris Iteghi, Bekwei Iyaboerigha and Ebisco Serum.