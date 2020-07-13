Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ex-militants in Ondo State have issued a seven day ultimatum to the state government to pay all their outstanding entitlements.

The repentant militants under the auspices of ‘Action Crocodile Group’, led by Bowei Felix (aka Kakadukuduku 1 of the Niger Delta), issued the ultimatum at a press conference in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the ex militants urged the federal and state governments to involve concerned groups in their amnesty programmes.

They said it is unfortunate that the current administration promised to cater for them after submitting their arms and ammunition but nothing was done for them.

The ex-militants lamented that government deviated from the original plan by paying some of them leaving majority to their plight.

Bowei stated that, ”Rice, money and vehicles were distributed to some of the militant groups, while many were neglected during the last Christmas and Easter.”

He urged the government to bring the militant groups together and settle their entitlements for peace to reign.

Besides, he appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to fix a date to dialogue with them and release funds for their welfare and that of their families.

At the meeting were other ex-militant leaders, including’ Generals’ Akpodinwomi George, Agbala Pouye, Lady Unu (Woman General), Chief Ogidogo, Soriwen Raphael, Chris Iteghi, Bekwei Iyaboerigha and Ebisco Serum, among others.