Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An ex-militant group, United Seawolf Avengers has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for chosing an Ilaje indigene, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The group said the choice of Mr. Aiyedatiwa would make the youth in Ilaje Local Government Area vote for Governor Akeredolu in the forthcoming election.

In a statement issued by the leader of the group, General Deji Ehinmowo, the group said the entire Ilaje youths agreed to work for the re-election of Akeredolu because the community had never produced a deputy governor or a governor in the state.

Also, the group appreciated the governor for retaining the deputy governor’s slot in the southern district of the state after the incumbent deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Akeredolu has always said we did not vote for him in the past, but it was because our sons are always in the race in the previous elections, but now, we will work for him.

“Other zones have completed eight years, we want the northern senatorial district to complete their tenure, so it will return to the southern senatorial district,” he said.

The group also congratulated the governor for winning the APC primaries and assured him of 90 percent of votes in Ilaje.”