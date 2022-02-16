From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former agitators under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have appealed to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, to ignore allegations of one Kingsley Muturu, against Interim Administrator, Milland Dixon Dikio.

Muturu, who claimed to be the leader of Phase 2, Delta State chapter of the amnesty programme, had accused Dikio of preferential treatment in the allocation of stakeholders’ benefits and vowed to stage a protest in Abuja.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

But, the former agitators, under the aegis of Forum of Delta Ex-agitators, said in a statement in Warri, yesterday, that Muturu was pursuing a personal agenda and had resorted to cheap blackmail.

They said Muturu was angry because the amnesty office only accepted 25 out of the over 300 names he presented for scholarships.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

They said the amnesty office carried out a discreet investigation on all the list from various leaders presented to them and discovered that most of the names were either fictitious or people who did not write the examinations of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In the statement signed by ‘General’ Lucky Omogba, the former agitators claimed Muturu admitted wrongdoings and wondered why he turned around to plan what they described as unnecessary protest.

“We want to distance ourselves from the planned protest of one Muturu, the so-called leader of Phase 2 of the Delta State chapter of the amnesty programme. We are aware that he is doing so for his own personal interest and not our interests.

“Muturu was caught in his own usual game. Out of more than 300 names he presented for scholarship to the amnesty office, only 25 were accepted because the rest were not genuine names. Most of them did not write JAMB and did not have admission from any university. The amnesty office told him that in our presence after its investigation and he admitted it. So, we are surprised that he could turn around to accuse Dikio of preferential treatment, highhandedness and all that nonsense. We condemn his approach because it is purely cheap blackmail.”