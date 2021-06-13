From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former military governor of Delta State,Air commodore Luke Ochulor(rtrd) has joined the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders in the South East to call for retreat of the military in the zone.

Ochulor while speaking to Daily Sun noted that such operations by the military to solve the present insecurity challenge in the zone is obsolete and rather advised that dialogue should be the better option.

The elder statesman explained that in modern world where social media has gained ground, people he said tend to be aware of what is happening at all times in any part of the country.

According to him, this has made people more conscious to situations in their environments. “Nigeria problems have been misinterpreted from many quarters especially from the northerners,I don’t believe military action can solve the problem of Nigeria,it can never solve in the history of man.

” May be in military days,but not in modern times,people are wary of whatever happens anywhere nowadays,it’s a modern world ,so the best option is to dialogue, nevertheless ,I can’t support idea of anybody killing the military or police because they are regarded as sentinels of peace.

“When there is misunderstanding,those to send to solve the problem is the police and should not be the military,why I will not try to amplify what those groups are saying is that as much as I’m not apolitical,most Nigerian politicians don’t have principles,they go wherever the grass is green.” Ochulor said.