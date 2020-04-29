Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The mother of the former Director, Directorate of Military Intelligence, Brigadier General Haliru Akilu (retd), Hajiya Hamma Akilu, has died at the age of 100.

General Halilu Akilu is a retired military general and high-ranking intelligence official who served as director of the National Intelligence Agency during the Gen Ibrahim Babangida years as military president.

Aminu Akilu, son of General Akilu, told newsmen over the telephone that his grandmother died at the age of 100.

He said that Hajiya Hamma died peacefully around 10:00 am this morning after a protracted illness and had been buried according to Islamic rites at Farm Centre Cemetery at Tarauni, Kano at 1:00 pm.