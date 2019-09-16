Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan says she has completed arrangements to return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Alhassan, who was the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the 2019 elections, told Journalists, yesterday, after a stakeholders meeting in Jalingo that majority of her supporters across all political parties from the 168 wards of Taraba encouraged her to shift her base to the PDP.

She said that the stakeholders meeting drew participation from all those who contested for various political offices under the platform of the UDP, as well as members in the party from the ward to state levels and other respected elders.

Similarly, she said more than 80 per cent of respondents in an opinion poll conducted by a committee headed by Alhaji Abdulmumini Vaki, a former PDP chairman in the state, that covered the 16 Local Government Areas of the state suggested that she should shift to the PDP. She said based on the outcome of the opinion polls, she had no option than yield to the desire of majority members of UDP.

“I cannot go against the decision of the popular opinions of my supporters. I am glad that the committee did not suggest the APC as an option”, said Alhassan.

According the communiqué which was signed by the state UDP Chairman Alhaji Hassan Chul, the first committee is to visit the national leadership of the UDP in Abuja to express the appreciation of supporters of the former minister for providing her the platform to run for the 2019 governorship election, while the second committee is to arrange a meeting with PDP leadership in Taraba to work out modalities for the former minister’s return to the PDP.