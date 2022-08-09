From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, is featuring as Guest Speaker at the 33rd edition of Media Parliament of the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) holding in Ilorin, the state capital.

Themed “Retooling Nigeria for Emerging Challenges”, the media parliament is scheduled for Wednesday 10th of August, 2022 at NUJ Press Centre, Offa Road, GRA, Ilorin at 12noon.

Abdullahi, who is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, is a seasoned journalist and prolific writer, who rose to become an editor with This Day Newspapers prior to his sojourn in political space.

In a joint-statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, the Chairman and Secretary of Kwara NUJ Media Parliament Committee, Fatimah Rasheed and Babajide Fadeyi, said the theme of the event was picked in view of the multifarious challenges bedeviling the country including insecurity, corruption, wobbly economy and uncertainty among others.

The statement added that the selection of the ex-Minister as the Guest Speaker was premised on his array of experience that transcends the shores of Nigeria.

It noted that the media parliament affords the Guest Speaker a forum to interact with top-rated media practitioners with a view to, in turn, informing, enlightening and educating Nigerians as well as bridging the yawning information gap between the policy makers and members of the public.

The statement urged members of the state council of NUJ to prepare adequately for the event.