Magnus Eze, Enugu

A former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, has advised Nigerians particularly, its leaders, to stop playing politics with the Coronavirus pandemic in the country because viruses or microorganisms do not understand politics.

Chukwu, who coordinated the nation’s campaign against Ebola in 2014 said that infectious disease anywhere can become a disease everywhere, hence, his charge that every state should by now have well-equipped laboratory for testing diseases, especially during epidemics.

He recalled that he had initiated a mobile laboratory during the Ebola control period, and urged the Federal Ministry of Health to consider revitalising it as more testing was needed to know the true extent of spread of the Covid-19.

Speaking as guest on a television breakfast programme, he expressed the optimism that Nigeria would overcome the Covid-19 outbreak while commending the Federal Government for some of the steps taken so far.

He applauded the Federal Government for the lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT, saying that restriction of movement, quarantine and lock-down of cities were acceptable epidemiological practices deployed in containing disease outbreak where necessary.

He said government may in periods of health emergencies, suspend some individual rights for the general good of the public.