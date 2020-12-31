A former minister of Interior, Emmanuel Iheanacho, has tasked the Federal Government to cut down cost of governance and unnecessary expenditures to enable speedy procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to lives of Nigerians amid the ravaging second wave of the pandemic.

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in 2015 and a business mogul said, yesterday, during a chat with journalists at his country home, Emekuku in Owerri North council of Imo state.

He said government owes it as a primary responsibility to the citizenry to do everything within its disposal to protect their lives in the face of the ravaging pandemic.

“Considering the second wave of the COVID-19 which is ravaging the World, it is my candid opinion that the government should do everything, including cutting down cost of governance, saving from expenditures that may be considered unnecessary to ensure enough vaccines are procured and on time towards protecting the lives of Nigerians.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is real and of course an enemy of human life,” he said.