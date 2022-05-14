From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, has submitted his completed presidential expression of interest and nomination forms to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The forms were submitted Friday evening at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking after the submission, a former South East APC Zonal Organizing Secretary, Honourable Timothy Chuks Amah, who led friends, associates, business men, artisans, market men and women and students to submit the forms, expressed happiness that they were able to beat the deadline.

Amah recalled that the forms were obtained on the last approved date because the money used in purchasing them were contributed by all the people who accompanied him for the submission exercise.

Amah said Mokelu has the experience and the capacity to win the general election for the APC if he wins the ticket.

“It is not how deep one’s pocket is, but the capacity, character and the understanding of what leadership entails, especially at this period of our nationhood that requires creation of wealth and not to share,” Amah said.

Amah further said that when any Nigerian engage Mokelu, the individual will appreciate the fact that Mokelu is a very intelligent man, very matured and experienced.