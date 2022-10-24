From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Information and Communication Alh Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Nakande, who presented a letter on Monday to the Plateau State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Chris Hassan, said the entire Hausa Fulani community in Jos has agreed to work for the success of the PDP in 2023.

He explained that the decision to join the party as a community was a collective one to rescue Nigeria and Plateau State from bad governance.

Nakande, who confirmed his resignation from the APC to PDP to Daily Sun in Jos, said he has no regret joining the PDP because the APC has failed the people.

The letter, which was presented to the state chapter of the PDP by Alh Danladi Abdullahi Kwari, said the Hausa Fulani community in Plateau has decided to pitch its tent with the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.

“We are here today for what I will describe as a landmark event a turning point in the race for the 2023 Presidential and Governorship election in Plateau State. I and my followers spread across the state have considered this decision and I can say with all sense of responsibility that we have taken this decision in the interest of unity and progress of Plateau State and Nigeria,” the letter read.