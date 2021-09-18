The OPC chieftain also ex- pressed worry at the growing debt burden embarked on by the present administration,l amenting that the 4bn dollars proposed loan would only add to the economic woes of the country. “The recent loan request was said to be earmarked for the Kano-Niger Republic rail project and others. Though the Federal Government had argued that the rail line, when completed, would improve trade among Nigeria, Niger and North Africa, it must be stated that rather than improving the economic prosperity of the nation, the burden of the growing debt profile, and the amount incurred in servicing these loans would only add to the economic woes of the ordinary citizens.

“The Lagos- Ibadan road for instance, is a major road in the South-West. It has been under construction for the past 12 years, so also Lagos-Badagry Road, yet the Federal Government is concerned with Kano-Niger Republic railway. This is ridiculous, it amount to open misplacement of priorities and nothing more,” Oguntimehin said.