The O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Friday said the defection of former Aviation Minister to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not surprising, noting that he had been romancing with APC leaders all over the country.
The group, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, urged those who felt disappointed by the ex-minister’s move to be ready for more betrayals, describing Nigerian politicians as chameleons that change colours with ease.
“A few months ago, our leader, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, said in one of the group’s event that in the coming days before the 2023 elections, many people would show the stuff they were made of.
“He said many of those claiming to be true Yoruba sons and daughters would change their positions because of cheap political crumbs and positions. And as this prediction is now playing out with the defection of the former minister, many trusted allies of our race would soon join the train.
The OPC chieftain also ex- pressed worry at the growing debt burden embarked on by the present administration,l amenting that the 4bn dollars proposed loan would only add to the economic woes of the country. “The recent loan request was said to be earmarked for the Kano-Niger Republic rail project and others. Though the Federal Government had argued that the rail line, when completed, would improve trade among Nigeria, Niger and North Africa, it must be stated that rather than improving the economic prosperity of the nation, the burden of the growing debt profile, and the amount incurred in servicing these loans would only add to the economic woes of the ordinary citizens.
“The Lagos- Ibadan road for instance, is a major road in the South-West. It has been under construction for the past 12 years, so also Lagos-Badagry Road, yet the Federal Government is concerned with Kano-Niger Republic railway. This is ridiculous, it amount to open misplacement of priorities and nothing more,” Oguntimehin said.
