From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture (MOUA), Umudike, Abia State, has been listed among eminent Nigerians that would be decorated with National honours award in October as part of event to mark the 2022 Independence Day celebration.

The national honours award is a recognition of the contributions on individuals in different sectors the economy.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, in a letter indicated that Prof. Edeoga will be decorated with the rank of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Part of the letter reads: “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger), and the investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on Tuesday, 11th October, 2022.”

Prof. Edeoga’s recognition is said to be unconnected with the fact that he had distinguished himself and left a remarkable legacy while he served as the Vice-Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State between 2011 to 2016.

In addition to that, he has held several elective and appointive positions including Commissioner in Enugu State for several years.

Until few months ago, he was a front runner in the race for the governorship position in Enugu State.