By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Yaba, Lagos, has granted a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ralph Obioha, and four others bail after their arraignment.

The other defendants granted bail include Olotu Monday, John Sunday, Dairo Olawale and Ifeanyi Okereke.

Obioha and his co-defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge over an alleged attack on Yomi Tokosi, former Managing Director of First African Trust Bank. Obioha and Tokosi are said to have been business partners.

When the accused were arraigned in court, they pleaded not guilty to the charges. Sammy Damola, a prosecutor, appeared for the state, while TE Ogunleye appeared for the defendants. A Adeoti and AI Adepoju held a brief for the complainant. Obioha was earlier detained by the police Criminal Investigations Department, Lagos, over the alleged attack on Tokosi’s residence in Lagos but later released on bail. Okereke was arrested alongside Olawale, Sunday and Olotu over an attempted break-in into Tokosi’s apartment on November 29, 2020.

They were alleged to have destroyed Tokosi’s cars after failing to enter the apartment before the intervention of the police.

The matter has been adjourned till August 4 for the continuation of the hearing.

