Chukwudi Nweje

A military strategist, Commodore Sunny Emmanuel Akintomide ‘SEA’ Olamilokun (retd) has called for restructuring of Nigeria’s economic and political sectors. He described Nigeria as a paradox, whereby it exports what it does not have and imports what it has in abundance. According to him, Nigeria continues to play dominant role in African affairs, while the country is lacking in its domestic affairs.

“A case in point is that during the military regime, Nigeria successfully quelled insurrection in two West African countries and installed democratically elected government. On the economic front, we import petroleum products with our vast reserves of crude oil. We distribute electricity to neighbouring West African countries while we are in darkness and acute shortage of liquefied gas. That is the paradox of the Nigerian state.”

He advocated political restructuring to what he termed, “consocialisation” democratic form of government as a way of ensuring enduring democracy in Nigeria.

It would involve proportional representation, principles of federal character and rotational leadership.

“This package will reduce the tendency of ‘do or die’ politics as practiced now and will therefore make the elites less adversarial.” Olamilokun expressed these views in one of the three new books, ‘A Scholar’s Perception of Governance, Politics and Military Strategy’, which was presented and launched in Lagos, at the weekend. The other two books presented are, ‘ About This SEA’ and ‘About This SKY.’