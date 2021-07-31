By Lukman Olabiyi

Former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, Dave Ajetomobi, has described the failure of the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce 12 detained associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho in court, as lawlessness.

DSS failed to produce the detained aides as earlier ordered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

Reacting to the development, Ajetomobi said: “This government is a lawless government, it is a known fact that the government has no regard for the rule of law and disobeys court order at will.

“The last time Nnamdi Kanu was to be brought to court, they gave excuses about logistics but the court premises was littered with DSS men frisking lawyers and litigants alike; did those officers trekked to court? I have given up on this government as far as rule of law; security and good governance are concerned.

“It is obvious that they couldn’t get anything to incriminate those guys and they don’t want Nigerians to know what transpired in Igboho’s house, hence they have to keep the guys incommunicado.”

