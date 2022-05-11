From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr Sam Amadi, has reported 18 political parties to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmood, for allegedly violating some provisions of the 2020 Electoral Act.

In a open letter, titled, ‘Call for Effective Enforcement of Internal Democracy under the Electoral Act, 2020’, and dated May 9, 2022, he claimed that some political stalwarts have turned party leadership into a weapon against democratic freedoms of Nigerians and the consolidation of democracy.

Amadi, who is the Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, tasked the electoral umpire to effectively regulate management of party primary

elections in order to secure strong foundations for democracy in Nigeria.