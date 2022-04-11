From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, has called on Nigerian youths to unite against insecurity and bad governance.

Yusuf gave the charge during a virtual youths summit organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Americas and Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN).

The event, which was monitored by newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday night, was titled: “Youth and National Development in Nigeria.”

Yusuf said the recent Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack was a mortal existential threat to the country.

He said it was disheartening that the elders are disconnected from the youths.

The ex-NHIS boss, who recalled the bond of love and understanding that existed among Muslim and Christian students while growing up, charged the youths to unite, irrespective of religious, ethnic, language or political barriers.

“This country, Nigeria, has given my generation so much that we can never give back. I am an optimist and wherever I go, I tell the youths my history. I attended a Catholic school and I was the only Muslim in my class. We went into the world and competed favourably.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The so-called village school we went to was better than the best school presently.

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“This was the Nigeria of my time. We had a bond of relationship between Christians, Muslims and different tribes,” he said.

Yusuf, who decried the rate of insecurity in the country, called on the youths to unite against it.

He recalled the time he went with Sheik Ahmad Gumi into the forests to persuade the bandits to change from their bad ways.

He expressed concern at the rate the youths in the country now get involved in criminalities like Boko Haram, ISWAP, IPOB, and the destruction that followed the #ENDSARS protest, etc.

“Nigeria has changed,” he said.

He said public service is seen as a way to enrich individuals’ pockets and not for the interest of the country.

Yusuf, who emphasised the importance of youths’ involvement in nation building, urged them to be ready to actively participate in the political process. He said the youths would not be counted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, but by coming out to participate in the election process.

“You must ask questions. Youths must get involved in our political process for any meaningful change to take place,” he said.