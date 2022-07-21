By Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Nigeria footballer, Paul Yusuf, has declared his intention to contest for the position of President in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections this year.

Yusuf announced his decision to run for office after consulting with key stakeholders in the football family.

The former Enugu Rangers star said the mission for his administration would be to create a new sense of opportunity for everyone involved in the country’s football ecosystem.

“I wish to inform you all that I have decided to contest for the position of President, Nigeria Football Federation in the forthcoming election,” he said.

“My mission is to develop, manage, promote and govern the game of football in Nigeria, to positively impact the development of Nigerian football from the grassroots to the world stage, by providing football and life-enriching opportunities to young players of all ages and playing abilities, to create a lifelong passion for football, and to help raise the level of football in our country.

“I and my team will continue to strive for excellence in the game of football, leadership, development and personal growth of our players, coaches, staff and administrators by being active members of our communities through social service, partnerships and programs with various clubs and stakeholders.

“I will help create leaders and individuals that will inspire others to do the same.”

Yusuf’s football career ran from 1980-1996 playing for various clubs in the country including Enyimba, New Nigeria Bank, El-Kanemi Warriors, Bendel United and Enugu Rangers.

After retirement, he has worked in grassroots football development in Canada.