Former 3SC star defender Benjamin James has introduced a special app called Yooscout to assist budding footballers get scouted by clubs and agents across the world.

Speaking from his base in Germany, the hard as nails former defender popularly known as Olopa revealed that the Yooscout is an app specially created and focused on giving the disadvantaged Nigerian and African budding footballers a chance in the ever competitive transfer market.

“This app is aimed at assisting academies, agents, players, coaches and clubs in getting attracted to clubs in the global transfer market.

“Presently, we are doing a promo of the app and that gives the players and clubs the opportunity to get this app free of charge in this month of May. After which players would have to pay $10 and the clubs $200, respectively, in the following months,” he explained.

According to the Ajegunle born giant sized defender who is currently attached as youth coach to German side Hoffeinham, Yooscout is attractive and easy to use.

“You can get this app on www.yooscout.com and download your videos and pictures on it. Because we’re currently working at enlarging the database, you can click on the app and it would take you to YouTube for you to upload your profile, videos and other marketable materials,” James explained.