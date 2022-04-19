From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Namibia and Gubernatorial Aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Amb Bagudu Hirse, has submitted his duly completed nomination form to contest the PDP governorship primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Hirse, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a press statement in Jos, said he has the capacity and political support across the state to defeat APC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He expressed optimism that after filing all required documents he would clinch the party ticket as the date for the party primaries draw nearer.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The statement said Amb Hirse ran into former Minister of Information Labaran Maku who recently returned to the PDP and came to the PDP National Secretariat to submit his guber nomination form.

Hirse was companied by his Campaign Team, led by Hon Andrew Bari Iza, Hon Chuwang Ruwang, Hon Abdulrazak Albaba and other enthusiastic supporters.