From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received a boost in its consolidation of its dominance in Bayelsa politics as a former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela and one-time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Felix Oboro led 26 high powered members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to join its fold.

Also joining the PDP in Bayelsa are former House of Representatives members Bolous Sylva Indiamaowei, Mike Epengule and Graham Ipigansi. Others returning to the PDP are former Special Adviser on Security, Chief Richard Kpodoh, Prince Bodi Arerebo, former Commissioner, Mr. Zuwa Konugah and leader of Young Democratic Party (YDP) in the state, Mr. Elvis Donkemezuo. Others are Chief Imomo Leigha , Capt. Solomon Anthony (red), Dr. A. C. Baralatei, Paris Digifa, Charity Raphael, Ebinepre Nelson and Tebepah Nelson.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, Tuesday evening when he received the defectors, Governor Douye Diri said the only way they can benefit from the state is to unite for the purpose of its development.

A statement by Diri’s spokesperson, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying the time had come for people to spread love rather than acrimony in the interest of the progress of the state.

He expressed delight over the decision of members of the opposition parties to join forces with his government to move the state forward, saying posterity will be kind to them for putting the interest of the state ahead of personal considerations.

“There is no reason to hate ourselves when we should love. This is the time to bring back brotherly love. We all craved for the creation of Bayelsa State while we were in Rivers State. I do not think we wanted to create a Bayelsa where we hate ourselves and underdeveloped the state. Now we have a state and we have become so divided and factional all in the name of political party. You and I were brothers and sisters before APC and PDP. Let us join hands to develop Bayelsa,” Diri said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that member representing Ekeremor Constituency II and deputy minority leader, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, may also join the PDP.

In what appeared a pre-defection notice, Dauyegha has sent a letter to the APC leadership in the state warning it to put its house in order.

Wilson who apologised to Senator Heineken Lokpobiri for any misunderstanding he might have had with him in the past, called on Bayelsans to rally round Diri in its efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to the state.