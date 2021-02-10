From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received a boost in its consolidation of its dominance in Bayelsa politics as a former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela and one-time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Felix Oboro led 26 high powered members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to join its fold.

Also joining the PDP in Bayelsa are also former members of the House of Representatives namely Hon. Bolous Sylva Indiamaowei, Hon. Mike Epengule, and Hon. Graham Ipigansi.

Others who are returning are former Special Adviser on Security, Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodoh, Prince Bodi Arerebo, former Commissioner, Mr. Zuwa Konugah and leader of Young Democratic Party, YDP, in the State, Mr. Elvis Donkemezuo.

Others are Chief Imomo Leigha F., Capt. Solomon Anthony,Rtd, Dr. A. C. Baralatei, Paris Digifa, Charity Raphael, Ebinepre Nelson and Tebepah Nelson.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, Tuesday evening when he received the defectors from Governor Douye Diri said the only way they can benefit from creation of the state is to unite for the purpose of development.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying the time had come for people of the state to spread love rather than acrimony in the interest of progress of the state.

He expressed delight over the decision of members of the opposition parties to join forces with his government to move the state forward, saying posterity will be kind to them for putting the interest of the state ahead of personal considerations.

The state’s helmsman noted that re-joining the PDP was a journey back home for the opposition party members and urged the state chapter of the PDP to restore their rights and privileges after their formal defection.

His words: “There is no reason to hate ourselves when we should love. This is the time to bring back brotherly love. We all craved for the creation of Bayelsa State while we were in Rivers State. I do not think we wanted to create a Bayelsa where we hate ourselves and underdeveloped the state.

“Now we have a state and we have become so divided and factional all in the name of political party. You and I were brothers and sisters before APC and PDP. Let us join hands to develop Bayelsa.”

Meanwhile, the member representing Ekeremor constituency II and deputy minority leader of Bayelsa state house of assembly Hon. Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha may also dump the party for PDP

In his pre-defection warning, Wilson sent a letter to the APC leadership in the state warning it it to put its house in order.

Wilson who apologized to Senator Heineken Lokpobiri for any misunderstanding he might have had with him in the past called on Bayelsans to rallied around Diri in its efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to Bayelsans