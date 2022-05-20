From Okwe Obi, Abuja

To reduce the high rate of poverty and illiteracy in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Soho 24 Foundation and Emerging Entrepreneurial Cooperative Society, have trained 100 women on vocational skills and adult literacy.

Founder, Soho 24 Foundation, Amb. Christy Opara, at the graduation ceremony, yesterday, explained that the graduands were drawn from four communities; Jahi, Kado, Kuchi-Kado and Mabushi.

Opara explained that she had over one hundred and fifty students, but only 100 scaled through.

She called on the government to provide financial assistance and start up kits for the graduands.

“The total number of those that graduated is 100. About 50 did not graduate because some things happened.”

She added: “I am here to establish the youth, adult literacy and skills acquisition, to give back to my nation as a way of empowerment.