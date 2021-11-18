From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. George Eneh, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

He was received by the state chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah, former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh and a few other party chieftains.

Eneh, who joined the party on Tuesday in Enugu said having served out his time at NIMASA, he decided to join politics and APC in particular, because of the need to change the trend of political monopoly in the state.

He declared that it was time for the APC in the state to join the mainstream of politics and deliver true democracy dividends to the people.

“Agballah is a man with track record, and I encourage other top ranking professionals to come forward; developing Nigeria cannot be left to President Buhari alone… We are gathered to work for APC and to work for Nigeria, therefore, I formally declare for APC,” he said.

Agballah said with the likes of Eneh in the party, it was fully prepared to take over power in the 2023 general election and subsequent elections in the state.

Describing Eneh as a big fish by every stretch of imagination, he stated that the party was happy to receive him because of his extensive contacts in Nigeria. He vowed to collapse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

“We want to end the culture of political monopoly in Enugu State and that is why we have kept open our doors to receive statesmen who will draw their followers into our party,” he said.

Agballah noted that over the years, Enugu State has been under the control of one political party, the PDP, which according to him, is why it is lacking political vibrancy and performance on the part of the leaders.

Agballah and his entourage had earlier paid a courtesy call on an elder statesman, Dr. Hyde Onuaguluchi, who prayed for him and commended APC for making him Chairman of the party in the state.

