A former Director, Marine Environment Management Department at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Mrs Felicia Mogo, is set to launch an industry book as she celebrates her exit from public service.

The book titled: “Regulating the Marine Environment of Africa for Sustainable Blue Economy – the Nigeria Scenario,” will be presented by Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, in Lagos, on Friday January, 29 2021.

During her 34 years of public service, Dr. Mogo served in various capacities in agencies, ministries and various international avenues contributing to the protection of Nigeria’s environment and giving the country recognition on the international level. The former Director said the book is a product of her wealth of experience over the years in Nigeria’s marine environment.

Her words: “I have had the opportunity to incubate insights about stewarding our resources for sustainable development. Specifically, I have spent considerable time reflecting on Nigeria’s marine environment which holds enormous potential for our sustainable growth as a nation, and yet remains understated.”

“For over ten years, I have toyed with the idea of documenting my ideas on how to optimize Nigeria’s marine environment for the benefit of its entire population. I am glad to have finally made this idea a reality via this book.”