Former director of standards and regulation at the Nigeria Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and a World Bank consultant on Nigeria’s digital economy, Dr. Inyi Kemabonta, has joined the executive council of the African ICT Foundation (AfICTF) as policy and regulatory affairs director.

According to a statement from the president of the foundation and chairman of the board of trustees, Mr. Tony Ojobo, Kemabonta, will among other functions, provide vision and leadership in the development of AfICTF’s strategy and policy work concerning ICT policy in Africa and include regular speaking engagements at industry conferences/events globally for the foundation.

He said Kemabonta was appointed to the council of the foundation in line with the existing template of appointment introduced by the founders in 2009 following nomination by watchers of the industry in Africa.

Kemabonta is an Information Technology Attorney, Consultant, Public Speaker and Trainer. Over the last two decades, he worked in both the legislative and executive arms of government during which he chaired and served on several developmental initiatives in the Nigeria ICT industry including the Federal Government programme on ICT innovation and entrepreneurship in 2012.

He helped to develop several policies and regulations, among which is the Local Content Initiative in ICT, which have shaped the Nigerian ICT industry.

He has worked on several legislations for the Nigerian government, such as the Cybercrime Bill, Electronic Transaction Bill, Public Key Infrastructure Regulation, Data Protection Bill, and the NITDA Act of 2007. He has represented the Nigerian government at several international technology events, including ICANN.

His pioneering work, along with other professionals in the ICT space for the Nigerian government helped in the establishment of the Nigerian National Information Technology Development Agency, among others.