Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Commonwealth Office in London has specially chosen a Nigerian and current President of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, to chair the opening session/panel at the 2020 London Global Cancer Week billed for Thursday, November 19.

The Commonwealth Secretary General in charge of the Commonwealth Office in London, Patricia Scotland, disclosed this in a letter of invitation sent to CMA President, Dr Enabulele.

According to her, the special invitation to chair the high level panel is in recognition of Dr Enabulele’s achievements and expertise in the medical field.

The opening session of the program will feature presentations by Health Ministers and High Commissioners in the Commonwealth on their country experiences and best practices.

Important dignitaries and stakeholders from other countries will also make interventions at the event.

The opening session of the 2020 London Global Cancer Week which has as its theme: ‘The policy response towards Commonwealth collective action on cancer prevention,’ will be graced by Her Royal Highness, Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, who will be the keynote speaker.