From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Worried by the increasing threat of extinction of Igbo language and culture, a retired staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dame May Ikokwu, has written two books which she claimed that simplified Igbo language.

She said the books, Folktales From Igboland (Akuko ifo si n’alaigbo) and Proverbs and Riddles Made Easy (ilu na gwam gwam gwam) would make it easier for younger generations to rekindle their love for the language, speak and interact with it fluently among themselves and be proud of their cultural heritage.

Speaking at the public presentation of the book in Abuja, the Author accused some Igbo parents of being responsible for the dying culture of the Igbo because of their choice to promote foreign language and culture to their children instead of Igbo language and culture.

The Author said she had to quickly retrace her steps and began enforcement of the use of Igbo language in her house years ago when she realized that she was fast loosing her Igbo identity and heritage to foreign taste.

She explained that the book was comprehensively package with the best of Igbo folktales and formulas that would eliminate the fear of the language, thereby, making it interesting to speak and understand.

The book reviewer, Dr. Adaoha Okwuosa, in her presentation acknowledged the fact that much energy was put into the production of the books, thus commending the author and other people that supported the project.

She said the books are valuable piece of work that would, predictably, contribute greatly to the growth and spread of Igbo language and culture.

She also described the books as ‘manuals’ and ‘guides’ that have made the debate on Igbo identity more practical, while at the same time proffering realistic solutions to the identified problem.

She explained: “The book on folktales goes so far as to provide a rich glossary of Igbo words at the end, as well as exercises on comprehension after each folktale. This makes the books recommendable for use in social studies and Igbo language curriculum in secondary schools, as well as for Igbo language students at tertiary institutions.

“I make bold to say that none of the publication is a boring academic paper. Rather, they are everyday reading material for all who are dedicated to doing something tangible towards a rebirth of the Igbo language.”

Former Anambra State governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who was the Chairman of the occasion, described the books as easiest tool for the resuscitation and rescue of the dying Igbo language and culture.

He recommended that such literary works in Igbo language be encouraged in order to provide opportunity for younger generations to get acquainted with the language, culture and history of the Igbo people.

He, thus, challenged parents to drop the idea of promoting foreign language in their children in place of local language which gives them identity, heritage and sense of belonging.

He appreciated the Author and promised to support other literary works in written or art form that promotes the culture, tradition, language and other uniqueness of Igbo people.

Former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, in his remarks, expressed concern that many families are knowingly or unknowingly, denying their offsprings the opportunity to get acquainted with their culture and traditions because of Westernization.

He suggested that the books should be distributed to schools, churches and also made available in places where the targeted audience (younger generations) could be reached with the desired message.