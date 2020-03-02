Fred Itua, Abuja

Ongoing investigations into arms contracts by previous administrations may be far from over, as fresh facts have revealed how top politicians who served until 2015, laundered about N35 billion.

Documents obtained by Daily Sun said a suspect, Donald Peterson, told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), how the military contracts were executed and those who benefited from the handouts.

He said about N35 billion was requested in 2008 by the Ministry of Defence, through the sale of bonds, spearheaded by the Debt Management Office. The funds were earmarked for purchase of military hardware for Nigerian contingencies in peacekeeping missions.

Some of the contracts were non-performing as they could not be delivered within the stipulated time assigned which ranged from three to six months.

The document further revealed that some contractors supplied substandard materials, which were accepted by the Ministry of Defence, but could not be utiliised.

It revealed that other contracts were terminated after full contract sums were paid to the contractors without any refunds to the Ministry of Defence.

He named officials of the Ministry of Defence, who also got kickbacks from the contracts.

The suspect who gave an elaborate account of what transpired, claimed some of the contracts already paid for by the Federal Government were discontinued based on advice from some government officials.

Instead, he claimed funds meant for the contracts were shared by officials. He specifically named a former chief of staff to the president, a former permanent secretary in the Defence Ministry, among others.

The document also revealed that Peterson had done so many contracts for the Ministry of Defence, including supplies of Terrex crane, Truck Recovery and Communication Equivalent.

He indicated that the supply of communication equipment was awarded to him at the sum of N1,02 billion on December 9, 2010.

Another contract was awarded to him at the sum of N50 million to supply truck recovery vehicles (10 tons) from China to the Nigerian Army depot in Lagos.

A contract for the supply of Tenex was awarded at the cost of N269 million, while payment for the supply of trainer simulator was awarded to him at the cost of N433 million.

The supply of five units of fuel trailers was awarded to him at the cost of N85 million and contract for the supply of machine refueler was awarded at the cost of N320 million.

He also indicated that three contracts for the supply of arms and ammunition was awarded to his company at N533 million and M778 million respectively.

He said the contract for the supply of arms and ammunition at a cost of N601 million and N694 million was executed.

Mr. Peterson claimed he paid monies to some government officials for the contracts awarded.

He said a former Chief of Staff got N100 million for a N1.02 billion communication contract.

He paid $240,000 cash to an ally of the former Chief of Staff and a former Minister of Defence for facilitating the contracts and N40 million each to a personal assistant to the then permanent secretary in the Ministry of Defence for facilitating the letter of credit for the supply of N533 million worth of goods.

He said the then permanent secretary gave him three contracts he executed on his behalf worth N120 million. Peterson indicated that he paid N50 million to the permanent secretary and N30 million in cash to an aide of a former North West governor who served as Minister of Defence in Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The said sum was a kickback for a N347 million military contract.

He said when the EFCC investigated the contract, he went to the aide to a former governor to refund the kickbacks.

“He declined and stopped picking my calls,” Peterson revealed in his confession.

He said the contract for the supply of air conditioners was executed for the accused former Chief of Staff at the cost of N97 million for 65 units.

The ongoing investigation by the anti-graft is expected to continue.

It is not clear when those named would be charged to court for prosecution.