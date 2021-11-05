From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former General Manager of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Bashir M Abdullahi, has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped at about 4:30pm, on Wednesday, by unknown persons, a statement by the police in Kano State has said.

The statement signed yesterday by the police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, indicated that the 65-year-old Abdullahi was kidnapped at his farm, located at Basara forest in Gomo town, in Sumaila Local Area of Kano state.

He added that the town was a border town between Kano and Bauchi State even as he noted that, “preliminary investigation revealed that the victim relocated to the farm inside the forest for about two weeks.”

He said that they had dispatched a team to the scene of the crime to rescue the victim.

He said: “Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised a team ofOperation Puff Adder to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.”

He appreciated the good people of Kano State for their understanding, continued support and cooperation in the fight against crime, while urging residents to continue to pray for the state and the nation.

He also urged the residents to be cautious of their personal security and to report any suspicious person or movement to the nearest police station.

