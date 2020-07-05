Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Barely 16 days after the demise of its chairman, Mr Patrick Omeje, Nsukka local government has lost another leader, the immediate past chairman of the council, Mrs Chinwe Ugwu.

The death of Ugwu in the early hours of yesterday after a brief illness has thrown the council area into greater mourning just as fear has gripped many following the frequency in the deaths and their sudden nature.

The late Ugwu said to be an avowed supporter of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration was the transition committee chairman of the council until she handed over to the elected council chairman, Omeje, who died last month.