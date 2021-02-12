By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, former governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunkle Amosun and the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu were among the dignitaries that attended the pre-burial Islamic prayers of the late first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The event which was held at the residence of the deceased at number 2 Bishop St., Ilupeju on Friday morning , also gave opportunity to different Islamic clerics to urge politicians to emulate the deceased lifestyle and philosophy.

The clerics took turns to offer prayers to God for the eternal repose of the late Jakande.

The pre-burial Islamic prayers preceded the interment of the deceased which hold later in day by 4:pm at Volts and Gardens cemetery, Ikoyi.

Pa Jakande, the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing, died on Thursday, aged 91.

Chief Imam Ahmed Olawale, popularly known as Sheu of Prayer Warriors, in his sermon and prayer said that Jakande lived his life for the masses.

Olawale, who represented the Association of Chief Imams and Alfas in Odiolowo/Ojuwoye, Mushin said: “My message is that whatever you do today, there is going to be reward and recompense whether good or bad.

“If you do good or bad today, definitely it will be rewarded tomorrow. So, for Baba Jakande, he lived a life worthy of emulation.

“He did a lot that the generations yet unborn will never forget. We have seen the traces of incorruptible life and best legacies from him.

“We have lost one that is like a million to us. May Almighty Allah be pleased with him and reward him with Aljanal Firdau,” he said.

Also in his prayers, Alhaji Sheilk Mustaphar Al-Mubarak from Surulere Central Mosque, said that the good Jakande did made his life long.

“If not for him many wouldn’t have been educated. He was a righteous politician,” the Imam said.

He prayed for the family, friends and all politicians doing the right things like Jakande did.

Other Imams and Alfas came at different times to offer prayers for the late ex-governor of Lagos.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Deji Jakande, one of the children of the deceased, said that their father lived his life for the good of others selflessly.

“We still don’t believe he is gone, it is as if he is still sleeping. All the guidance he has given to us will remain with us.

“I will miss him for being our father. If I have a million opportunities to come back to the world, I will still choose him to be my father. He was a wonderful and contented father.”

He said that the family would sorely miss Pa Jakande.