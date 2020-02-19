Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A two-term former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for setting up park management system, saying the initiative will bring sanity to the parks across the state.

He gave the commendation, yesterday, in a chat with newsmen when he visited Makinde at his Agodi office in Ibadan.

Commissioner for Public Work, Infrastructure and Transports, Rapheal Afonja, had, on behalf of the governor, inaugurated park managers on Monday for each of the 33 local government areas of the state, as well as two disciplinary committees, with one for the park managers and the other for tippers/lorries, plying quarry sites in the state.

Daniel said the visit was his first to Makinde since he became governor on May 29, 2019, adding that he also introduced parks and garages committees as Ogun State governor between 2003 and 2011.

“It is a very wonderful idea. I remembered when I was governor, I set up parks and garages committees, and we tried to ensure we professionalise what is happening in our parks and garages.

“I think it is a laudable idea and I want to plead with our people to support it. They will turn around our parks and bring sanity to the parks,” he said.

Fielding questions on Amotekun initiative, introduced by the South West governors to secure each of the six states in the zone separately but in a uniform manner, Daniel said: “Amotekun is the response of our people in the South West to the various security challenges that we do have nationwide.

Asked if he was on his way back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) based on his visit to Makinde, Daniel, who served as a governor on the platform of PDP for two terms and also served as one of the leaders of the 2019 presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar, parried the question, saying: “I don’t want to comment about that.”