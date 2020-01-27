Chijioke Agwu, Ebonyi

The decomposing body of an ex oil worker , Eze Burges has been discovered in his home ,Umuobuna Uburu , Ohaozara Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State.

The body was discovered by his neighbours, days after he was allegedly murdered .

Burges from the home town of Governor David Umahi,who recently retired from an oil company was blindfolded with cello tape, and tied to a seat with wire.

A source in the community told Daily Sun that Burges’ wife and children are all living outside the country and that he had been living alone since he returned to the village after retirement.

According to the source, Burges’ house and compound were ransacked by the suspected assassins.

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Loveth Odah, said that the body has been deposited at the Presbyterian Joint Hospital morgue, Uburu, for autopsy.

Odah said: “The command will soon get to root of the matter .As I am talking to you , the commissioner of police have ordered a full scale investigation into the matter. The CP is appealing to the members of the public for useful information that will help the police to unravel the mystery behind his death. The CP suggested that people with useful information can write anonymous letters to the police or send test messages to the police without indicating their names.

Meanwhile, residents of Umuobuna , last Friday, protested the gruesome murder and called on their leaders, especially, the traditional institution, to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.