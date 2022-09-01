In an effort to raise the standard of weightlifting in the country, former world champion and Olympian, Coach Emmanuel Oshomah, is set to launch a weightlifting academy, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The launching/commissioning ceremony of weightlifting Academy known as OSHOBUGIE, will be held today at First Bawak, South Ibie off Benin – Abuja Road, in Auchi, Edo State.

Oshomah, an ex-Olympian from Edo state, stated that the vision to set up the weightlifting academy is to upgrade the standard of weightlifting in Nigeria to world level. “This is to make Nigeria known and respected as a foremost weightlifting nation, just as Cuba is known for boxing, and Jamaica in the world of athletics,” he said.

Speaking further, Oshomah, who recently retired as weightlifting coach said; “Permit me to inform His Excellency that Nigeria has dominated Weightlifting in Africa since the early 1980s, but is yet to replicate this at the world level. By now, Nigeria should be consistent on the Olympic podium. The defunct Bendel was a leading weightlifting state in Nigeria, a position that was maintained by Edo and Delta State. That is what gives birth to this private initiative to situate the Academy in Auchi.”

In his active days as a weightlifter, Oshomah represented Nigeria at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA, the World Weightlifting Championship in Sweden in 1985 as well as the 1987 All African Games in Nairobi, Kenya where he distinguished himself, winning two gold, one silver medal, setting a new African record in the process.